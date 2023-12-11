Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 3,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.17 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

