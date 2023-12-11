Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 654,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock

SCHG opened at $80.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

