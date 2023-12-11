Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $35.30 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

