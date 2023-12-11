Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 2,680 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

