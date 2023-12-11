PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 110.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in PulteGroup by 35.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 150,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $96.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

