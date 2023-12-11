W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 311,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 80,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,245.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

