Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $62,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.