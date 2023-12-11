S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $66,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $415.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

