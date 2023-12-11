Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP lessened its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,570 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.84% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

