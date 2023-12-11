Braidwell LP Boosts Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for about 1.3% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Merus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merus by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merus by 135.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $12,600,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

