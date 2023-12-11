Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC decreased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Samsara accounts for about 0.4% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,737,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,065,519 shares of company stock worth $53,539,285. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

