5,009 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %
PAYC stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
