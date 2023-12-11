Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

