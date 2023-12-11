Brown Capital Management LLC Has $354.65 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319,796 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 5.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $354,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.74 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

