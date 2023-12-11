Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 5.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $8,717,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.