BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys 479,592 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,592 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

WFC opened at $46.12 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

