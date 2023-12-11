BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $42.60 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,683 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.39% of Healthpeak Properties worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

