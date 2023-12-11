Balentine LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.85 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $229.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

