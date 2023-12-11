Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 9.22% 6.76% 0.53% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citigroup and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $78.29 billion 1.20 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.75 National Australia Bank $18.60 billion 3.22 $4.91 billion N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Citigroup pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citigroup and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 6 0 2.36 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $51.66, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Citigroup beats National Australia Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

