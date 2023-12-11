Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,472 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 10.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

