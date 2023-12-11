Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP Buys 100,000 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 27.3% of Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.74.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

