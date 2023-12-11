Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635,110 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 25.3% of Keyframe Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.99% of Garrett Motion worth $38,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 294,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTX opened at $8.07 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

