Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $34.19 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 18.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.25 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

