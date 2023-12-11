Kinetic Partners Management LP Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,896,000. Valvoline comprises approximately 4.3% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned about 0.82% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Valvoline by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

