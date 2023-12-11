Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires 9,415 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Valaris comprises about 4.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Valaris worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Valaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Valaris Stock Up 1.7 %

VAL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

