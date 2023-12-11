Khrom Capital Management LLC Purchases 162,246 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,246 shares during the quarter. Tronox makes up 8.4% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Tronox worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

