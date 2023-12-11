Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313,118 shares during the period. Offerpad Solutions accounts for approximately 7.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned 5.07% of Offerpad Solutions worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

OPAD stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $262.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 170.66%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.