iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Trimmed by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

