Kinetic Partners Management LP Invests $35.29 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 3.6% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

