Kinetic Partners Management LP Acquires Shares of 152,500 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. New Relic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned about 0.22% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 29.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEWR

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.