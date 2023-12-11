Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of DZS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DZSI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DZS by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in DZS by 18.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

DZS Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of DZS stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

DZS Profile

(Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.