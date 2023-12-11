Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $258.71 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

