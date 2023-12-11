Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises 6.0% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

