Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,000. Sotera Health comprises approximately 3.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 297,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after buying an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.40 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $263.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

