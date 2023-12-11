Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

In other news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,857 shares of company stock valued at $996,475. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

