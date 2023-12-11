Kent Lake Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,074 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

