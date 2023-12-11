Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

ITW stock opened at $250.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

