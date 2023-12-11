Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

