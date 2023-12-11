Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 84 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $447.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $466.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.76 and its 200 day moving average is $428.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.