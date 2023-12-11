Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

