Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

