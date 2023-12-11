Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.55 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.