Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

