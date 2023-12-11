Kennon Green & Company LLC Lowers Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for 3.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

