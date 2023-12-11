Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $326.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

