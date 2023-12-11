ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Position Increased by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,344 shares during the period. ZimVie comprises approximately 7.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 5.19% of ZimVie worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIMV. Natixis acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ZIMV opened at $11.19 on Monday. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

