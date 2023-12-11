Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 218,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,458,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

