16,880 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 68,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $157.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,156,646. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

