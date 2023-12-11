Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in BlackLine by 284.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.5 %

BlackLine stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.