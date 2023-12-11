Kent Lake Capital LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Upwork makes up 1.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 296.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,567 shares of company stock worth $998,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.